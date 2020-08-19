Having solved all other problems in his own city, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio had some comments about the situation in Belarus:

What we’re seeing in Belarus should be a wake up call to the world. Free and fair elections are THE foundations of democracy and they are under attack. New York City condemns the violence that Lukashenko has perpetrated on his own citizens. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 19, 2020

Really, Comrade Mayor?

Worry about New York City first, Wilhelm. pic.twitter.com/3VcSead6gs — Young Ideas (@DickYoungsGhost) August 19, 2020

Right?

oh man, just wait until you see what's happening in NYC. — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) August 19, 2020

Who wants to tell him?

Mayor of city that mishandles a global pandemic so that 32k+ people die and can't even get its own mail in voting done well, chooses to condemn dictator https://t.co/w7pGt4yyey — Tom (@nooktastical) August 19, 2020

Much less in nyc where people are getting robbed at gunpoint on their way to the grocery store to get loaves of bread for their families! — Bill Deblahblah (@BillDeblahblah) August 19, 2020

You might want to focus on the soaring rate of violent crime in your city and the boarded up businesses all over town. New York is starting to look like a war zone. — Rich Newton (@Rich_Newton_) August 19, 2020

Are you the "mayor" of Belarus, or NYC? Clearly, it's neither. — Brian Plaut (@plaut_b) August 19, 2020

WHY, WHY!!!! DO YOU KEEP ON REPORTING WHAT OTHERS ARE DOING. YOU SHOULD BE ONLY LOOKING AT RESOLVING THE CRIME WAVE WE ARE GOING THRU. https://t.co/SeNUpbtoPD — Felix (@Offdutie) August 19, 2020

How about the violence you've unleashed on the citizens of NY? — AbeBeame (@BeameAbe) August 19, 2020

I condemn this, and am saddened for New Yorks future ahead. pic.twitter.com/FcAdT0jpVh — Brian Plaut (@plaut_b) August 19, 2020

And don’t forget NYC’s botched attempt at mail-in voting: