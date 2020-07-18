Don’t look now, but it’s the New York Times that’s sounding the alarm over mail-in ballots:

Mail-in votes are “hard to track, with now running account of the vote totals available” you say?

These numbers should terrify EVERYONE as states that aren’t prepared for it encourage more mail-in voting:

State just don’t have systems to process the votes:

And we’re not talking about fraud here. This IS a cause for concern:

Now, imagine what happens if it’s a close election in November:

Imagine this?

Goodbye election night. Hello, election month?

