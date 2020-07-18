Don’t look now, but it’s the New York Times that’s sounding the alarm over mail-in ballots:

3 Weeks After Primary, N.Y. Officials Still Can’t Say Who Won Key Races https://t.co/7t2KuU3ypi — Edward Harrison (@edwardnh) July 17, 2020

Mail-in votes are “hard to track, with now running account of the vote totals available” you say?

“The absentee ballot count — greatly inflated this year because the state expanded the vote-by-mail option because of the coronavirus pandemic — has been painstakingly slow, and hard to track, with no running account of the vote totals available.” https://t.co/B5X7uK8HGg — Jeff Mays (@JeffCMays) July 17, 2020

These numbers should terrify EVERYONE as states that aren’t prepared for it encourage more mail-in voting:

NY's mass mail ballot primary is a wakeup call:

–After 3 weeks, key races uncalled

–in NY-12, only 800 of 65k mail ballots counted

“Imagine Nov with the presidential and all the Senate and House races. What’s going to happen to our country?”https://t.co/Pt65UsxctL — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) July 17, 2020

State just don’t have systems to process the votes:

From the @nytimes: “The system is built to process 3 to 5 percent of the election in absentee ballots, not 40 to 60 percent of the election”https://t.co/iRscFflykU — Justin C. Cohen (@juscohen) July 17, 2020

And we’re not talking about fraud here. This IS a cause for concern:

Say there is no fraud at all, just the type of chaos, with slow, untraceable results, described in this New York Times article. Except it's at the presidential level. Isn't that cause for concern?https://t.co/NRswMd6d3Z — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 17, 2020

Now, imagine what happens if it’s a close election in November:

the massive push for vote by mail in states that have little or no experience implementing it, just months before election day, could lead to some awful consequences. November through January is going to be rough https://t.co/2KcTrK45cj — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 17, 2020

Imagine this?

could be worse, I suppose; we could have a national popular vote, where Americans have to watch New York and California conduct their legendarily slow vote counting over weeks and weeks to determine a winner. Seems like that'd be super healthy for everyone — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 17, 2020

Goodbye election night. Hello, election month?

We should be prepared that the next presidential election will take weeks to count all the votes, no overnight announcement https://t.co/drEuuQPxHV — Michael Donohoe (@donohoe) July 17, 2020

