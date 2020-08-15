Because congressional Democrats never seem to tire of calling for probes into the Trump administration that come up empty, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell would like to see another one:

According to Swalwell this would happen after Trump leaves office, which would mean the Democrats could have five more years to organize a commission.

First things first: A presidential crimes commission of sorts already exists, just not the kind Swalwell likes:

Also, how soon they forget:

