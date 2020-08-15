Because congressional Democrats never seem to tire of calling for probes into the Trump administration that come up empty, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell would like to see another one:

I don’t say this lightly: when we escape this Trump hell, America needs a Presidential Crimes Commission. It should be made up of independent prosecutors who look at those who enabled a corrupt president. Example 1: Sabotaging the mail to win an election. #SaveThePostOffice — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 14, 2020

According to Swalwell this would happen after Trump leaves office, which would mean the Democrats could have five more years to organize a commission.

Swalwell calls for creation of presidential crimes commission to investigate Trump when he leaves office https://t.co/W0kWHSoXZI pic.twitter.com/ECUbfIHuM4 — The Hill (@thehill) August 15, 2020

First things first: A presidential crimes commission of sorts already exists, just not the kind Swalwell likes:

Isn't this what John Durham does? — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) August 15, 2020

That's cute. Except there's already a presidential crimes investigation being run by Durham. Nailed a corrupt Obama FBI spy today, in fact. They're breathing down Swalwell's neck, hence the panic. — bright blue ball (@geokeyhole) August 15, 2020

Also, how soon they forget:

You already had a special council 👀 — Gary (@garyalan82) August 15, 2020