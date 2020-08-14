Earlier this week, CNN’s chief Resistance correspondent Jim Acosta took it upon himself to fact check a President Trump claim about his campaign having been spied on before the election:

CNN’s @Acosta on Trump noting the Obama Admin spied on his campaign: "That is just not true. That did not happen, it has not been proven.” pic.twitter.com/3SaZoa4acs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2020

Fast forward to today, and Acosta’s fact check is aging worse by the hour:

And awaaay we go! First GUILTY PLEA in John Durham’s probe into origin of Trump/Russia investigation (hint, on the Mueller team) https://t.co/j9lsOyzvu7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 14, 2020

Ex-@FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith expected to plead guilty in Durham investigation. Clinesmith is accused of falsifying a key document that lead to the surveillance of a @realDonaldTrump campaign associate. https://t.co/5dmEqkxK0L — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 14, 2020

Well that just got awkward!

This will be tough news for journalists like Jim Acosta. The latest from @LarryOConnor.https://t.co/dmcUZPW9ZX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2020

We’re not going to hold our breath waiting for Jim to put his “fact check” on indefinite hold:

@Acosta can you provide an update to your recent “fact-check”? https://t.co/4vNQ4RcU59 — Johnny 5 (@James98950719) August 14, 2020

No tweets on Clinesmith today Jim? 🤡 You know that other "conspiracy" theory that the Obama Cabal spied on Trump. — beautifulblacksky (@beautif78721969) August 14, 2020

Acosta’s hack status has been confirmed yet again.