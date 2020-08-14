After addressing the gathered media yesterday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ducked out on questions and even some reporters couldn’t help but point out how ridiculous it’s getting (and some lefties were triggered by a journo who pointed it out).

For second day in a row, Biden staffers shoo away reporters immediately following a media event pic.twitter.com/f7v0g3FTCY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2020

There was one brief question addressed, but nobody on Team Biden was about to let that drip turn into a flood:

A reporter did manage to sneak in a (very tepid) question before they were ordered out pic.twitter.com/8eWVW5MDhs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2020

The Biden camp has yet to allow Harris to speak directly with reporters since she became his VP pick https://t.co/qfaCkJN8vX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2020

Gee, what are they so afraid of?

"Sorry, guys, we're busily pretending to sign documents even though we hold no executive office" https://t.co/5obNsm79L6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 14, 2020

They were doing some very important paperwork in front of reporters, no doubt. *Eye roll*

Worth remembering that they’re ducking out on questions that are likely about 90% softballs https://t.co/OjnFwoUMNd — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 14, 2020

The one brief question that Harris fielded was proof of that.

Honestly, this reminds me of my daughter playing grocery store cashier when she was little. — Lisa Nie (@LisaNie007) August 14, 2020

As Chuck Todd said yesterday, not answering questions on Biden’s part requires “discipline”:

Watch: @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris hold their second event and refuse to take any questions from the press. Chuck Todd then notes Biden's "discipline" by not responding to shouted questions pic.twitter.com/UwNMAWyeh9 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) August 13, 2020

It’s good to be a Democrat.