As we told you earlier, President Trump has announced a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that will restore a “full normalization of relations”:
HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020
In the Oval Office, with an impasse between the White House and Democrats on a coronavirus relief package (and whatever other pork and agenda items the Dems would like to jam into it), Trump had this discussion with Steve Mnuchin, Jared Kushner and others:
Trump: "Which is easier: dealing with the Democrats or dealing with the Middle East."
Mnuchin: "…I'll be hopeful that we can deal with the Democrats."
Trump: "The Middle East is more reasonable. pic.twitter.com/jGOfUcVM2k
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 13, 2020
Will Chuck and Nancy find that amusing? Probably not.
Truth is brutal sometimes.
— HappyCamper66 (@DiannaG66) August 13, 2020
Looks like he pretty much proved his point, no? https://t.co/Eatx655fUO
— Frisco D'Anconia (@oldestmember4) August 13, 2020
ZERO surprise that the media isn’t covering this (besides FOX). They’re trying to spin how this can be politically bad for Trump. https://t.co/zLBBVjbLSe
— Virtue Signal Jammer 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) August 13, 2020