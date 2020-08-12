On Wednesday afternoon, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, held their first joint event.

Biden and Harris’ speeches were jam-packed with lies — not that most of the national media will go out of its way to debunk any of them. But in any case, the speech from Kamala Harris really impressed a CNN political reporter — like, a LOT:

“Journalism,” y’all!

Trending

And we have to reiterate, that’s a “senior CNN political reporter” and not an opinion contributor.

There’s ZERO question about that at this point.

***

Related:

‘Covers up for China again’: Richard Grenell’s not buying the BS being pushed at Biden & Harris’ first joint campaign appearance

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionCNNJoe BidenKamala Harris