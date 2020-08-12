On Wednesday afternoon, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, held their first joint event.

Biden and Harris’ speeches were jam-packed with lies — not that most of the national media will go out of its way to debunk any of them. But in any case, the speech from Kamala Harris really impressed a CNN political reporter — like, a LOT:

This is pure propaganda and shameless, partisan fluff from Nia-Malika Henderson on CNN. This isn't journalism. This is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/KaucybLcCN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2020

“Journalism,” y’all!

Here was what Nia-Malika Henderson said. This isn't news. This is an audition tape for being Kamala Harris's press secretary. pic.twitter.com/Y7lcMMLQ89 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2020

And we have to reiterate, that’s a “senior CNN political reporter” and not an opinion contributor.

Activists not journalists — Wuhan Wendy parler @wsswendy (@Wsswendy) August 12, 2020

There’s ZERO question about that at this point.

