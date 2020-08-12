The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris event in Wilmington started late due to a lack of energy — literally:

MSNBC reporting there’s a power outage in the building where Biden/Harris are supposed to be speaking; now running on a generator (gas powered, presumably) — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2020

But once the due got started, so did the disingenuousness.

Richard Grenell’s summary involves three tweets that smack down some of the claims Biden and Harris were trying to peddle:

. @JoeBiden says @KamalaHarris has been involved in all the intelligence fights the U.S has been facing – but she wouldn’t even return my phone call to discuss intelligence community reform efforts. Literally, she wouldn’t even talk. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 12, 2020

. @JoeBiden has been in Washington for 48 years. FOURTY EIGHT YEARS. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 12, 2020

And yet Joe’s just now got all these great ideas!

. @KamalaHarris covers up for China again – and yet she’s on the intelligence committee. She fails to blame China for the virus – something the entire US intelligence community issued a rare public statement on. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 12, 2020

The Biden/Harris event was full to the brim with an incredible number of lies, that’s for sure.