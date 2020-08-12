The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris event in Wilmington started late due to a lack of energy — literally:

But once the due got started, so did the disingenuousness.

Richard Grenell’s summary involves three tweets that smack down some of the claims Biden and Harris were trying to peddle:

And yet Joe’s just now got all these great ideas!

The Biden/Harris event was full to the brim with an incredible number of lies, that’s for sure.

