Democrat nominee Joe Biden has been hunkered down in his basement for quite a while now, occasionally venturing out for the various event where his campaign is always careful to shield him from any tough questions.

Many have been wondering how Biden will do in the scheduled upcoming debates, and right on cue the New York Times has published this op-ed:

Trending

LOL. That op-ed should have “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message” added at the end.

Yep, expect to see takes like that more and more.

We’d never be hearing the end of “what’s he so scared of” from the media if the roles were reversed.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electiondebatesDonald TrumpJoe Biden