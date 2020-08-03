President Trump’s threat to ban TikTok in the United States had activist David Hogg thinking it’s an election-related move:

But then something happened: President Trump mentioned banning TikTok in the U.S., which caused people to notice Hogg’s opinion shifting a bit:

Back in March it was a different story:

Trump happens!

And then Hogg decided to address the discrepancy, and he did so this way:

That “full circle” took some doing!

