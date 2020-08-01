As we told you earlier, it looks like we’ll have to wait at least about another week before Joe Biden and his campaign announce their choice for a running mate:

There’s plenty of debate among Democrats about who Biden should choose, but Alyssa Milano wants her fellow Dems to take a pledge or risk getting called out, possibly on her podcast that she frustratingly has claimed only has one-third of Joe Rogan’s audience:

Repeat after me: I will support Joe Biden’s VP pick. I will not allow the media to tear down a female candidate. I’ll call out any democrat for publicly bashing Biden’s VP pick. This election is life or death for many. We don’t have the luxury to complain. Let’s get to work! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 1, 2020

“This election is life and death for many”? Is Planned Parenthood aware?

Did she just seriously ask everyone to take a loyalty pledge?

It sure sounds as if Milano’s expecting a lack of unity over Joe’s pick.