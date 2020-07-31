Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of planting pressure-cooker bombs with his brother at the 2013 Boston Marathon, has had his death sentence vacated:
Breaking: U.S. Appeals Court overturns Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence pic.twitter.com/DHcxwrBpwW
— Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) July 31, 2020
BREAKING: U.S. Appeals Court has overturned the Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2020
According to the US First Circuit Court of Appeals, the remaining convictions are affirmed and Tsarnaev will spend the rest of his life behind bars. @NBC10Boston @NECN
— Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 31, 2020
Wow.
The First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Tsarnaev did not get an impartial jury and that three of the counts against him for carrying a firearm during crimes of violence should not stand. Those convictions will be tossed and a new jury will decide on the death penalty. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/x48gNbxMaS
— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) July 31, 2020
#Breaking: A federal appeals court has tossed out Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev's death sentence and ordered a new penalty phase trial. https://t.co/RyW5Y7otEs pic.twitter.com/QIaUumpHCC
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 31, 2020
Read the federal appeals court ruling vacating Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence https://t.co/dFwFw4jg8h
— Boston Globe Metro (@GlobeMetro) July 31, 2020
Tsarnaev will have his fate decided by a new jury, so stay tuned.
WTF. How did this happen. https://t.co/JiovvFrxjm
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2020
Is this a joke? 🤯🤔 https://t.co/NBjFHIdxok
— Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) July 31, 2020
WTF
— Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) July 31, 2020
Whenever liberal cretans lament Trump's record judicial appointments, please remember this moment.
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 31, 2020