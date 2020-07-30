It certainly looks like a certain Washington Post White House reporter has had enough of people on Twitter saying things to “journalists” and has a request destined to backfire:

All of you on Twitter screaming at reporters on how to do our jobs: Just stop. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 30, 2020

Kellyanne Conway and Mollie Hemingway start off with some reality checks:

Fair. Yet all of you reporters living on Twitter and thinking it IS journalism: Just stop. https://t.co/vwjCY1jDaZ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 30, 2020

Media should definitely not reflect on how to improve their work or rebuild trust with readers in the face of horrific errors, constant narrative pushing, and mistreatment of much of the population. https://t.co/SpILKOC2zQ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 30, 2020

That and so much more:

I’ve been hearing this for 15 years ever since bloggers built a large enough audience to force journalists, for the first time, to hear public critiques. Professions are strengthened, not weakened, when they hear public criticisms. You just have to see the public as not-trash: https://t.co/5l2AymvCXg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 30, 2020

So you write for the public but the public doesn’t get to write back? Stop silencing people you don’t like. https://t.co/eI5rd5xmdS — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 30, 2020

As a former newspaper reporter & editor, a suggestion: perhaps if your colleagues actually practiced real journalism, versus pushing narratives, focused on factual reporting and trusted media consumers to draw their own conclusions, the screaming might subside. https://t.co/1P6KgiJuMc — Kelly D Johnston (@johnston_kelly) July 30, 2020

Or reporters could instead opt to say “JUST STOP” on Twitter and see which works better.

If people's opinions hurt your feelings, perhaps you're in the wrong business. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 30, 2020

Bingo.

If you did your job properly instead of printing leftist agitprop, people would stop telling you to do your job. Yet here we are. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 30, 2020

We’ll stop when you do your job. — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 30, 2020

Could you please take a moment from your exalted day to explain to the lesser beings what they are permitted to post in the presence of their betters? Thank you so much. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) July 30, 2020

Maybe try being a reporter instead of a political activist? Just a thought. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 30, 2020

Stop asking you to do your jobs? Isn't it your job to inform US…without bias??? — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) July 30, 2020

Nobody should have free speech except the liberal media, evidently https://t.co/naxQkbFmzR — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 30, 2020

*starts playing the world’s smallest violin* https://t.co/hrxUJrYP5d — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 30, 2020

Stop pushing the Collusion Hoax then https://t.co/P9K8llERHK — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) July 30, 2020

Do your job instead of propagandizing 24/7 and people will stop telling you to do your job instead of propagandizing 24/7. https://t.co/wFpArePKZk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 30, 2020

It’s as simple as that!

***

