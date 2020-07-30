The media are all about polls these days, but here’s one that you won’t be seeing mentioned on the network nightly newscasts or trumpeted by many cable news outlets:
Can anyone honestly doubt journalism has lost its way? This new @HarrisPoll poll (via @axios) shows airlines as the only industry that's lost more public approval than the media since the start of the COVID epidemic. pic.twitter.com/vEjwhcDMtc
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 30, 2020
The media’s way down there:
The behavior of much of the media this year (and well before) has been nothing short of disgraceful:
advocates posing as journalists have ruined the profession.
-Editors have failed to hold advocates to account.
-Young reporters don’t feel like they need to call the people they write about.
-Reposting/repackaging others’ stories is routine.
-anonymous quotes overused https://t.co/UJvZASX2Sg
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 30, 2020
Banks, Hollywood and THE OIL COMPANIES are all up in their public approval numbers during the pandemic; the media is down.
Journalists, I beg you, look inward. https://t.co/1OkGdAYDT0
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 30, 2020
A devastating reality that demands serious self-analysis from reporters. https://t.co/WC3OKq3zlM
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 30, 2020
It’s a certainty that many in the media will blame the lost of public approval on Trump for calling them “fake news.” But in reality some self-awareness among many “journalists” is desperately needed:
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 30, 2020
Reporters gaslighting in real time tends to do that. pic.twitter.com/5c94wc2gn2
— Monika (@MonikaMusing) July 30, 2020
Journalism hasn't lost its way
Journalism's way has been exposed https://t.co/PD5I891T81
— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) July 30, 2020
“It’s them other journalists though” – NYT, CNN, WaPo, FOX, NBC, ABC, CBS… https://t.co/emQhwSbRii
— Douglas (@DouglasShrugged) July 30, 2020
That does NOT match the media's self-image as Sentinels of Science and Lions of Lockdown. https://t.co/y4UWlosNUD
— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 30, 2020
What on earth are the airlines doing that would make them less trustworthy than the media?!?!? Guess I’m out of the loop…
— Jill (@jillbean0) July 30, 2020
Right?