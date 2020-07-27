Earlier today we told you about MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough noticing that what’s been going on in Portland hasn’t exactly been living up to the lefty media’s “mostly peaceful” spin:

‘Reality sinking in’? Joe Scarborough notices ‘peaceful protests’ in Portland not so peaceful after all https://t.co/rOUYHm7MaW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 27, 2020

On top of that, Democrat political operative Lanny Davis has joined some others on the anti-Trump Resistance side in unwittingly make it clear that some internal polling might have been sent around showing what average Americans think about what they’ve been seeing for the past couple months:

Violent protesters lighting fires and using violence in Portland should wear @realDonaldTrump buttons. That is who they are helping.Progressives in Portland need to call them out, including the Mayor. ReTweet please. Don’t allow violent people help @realDonaldTrump — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) July 27, 2020

In other words, it sounds as if Davis thinks the rioters are inadvertently helping Trump.

The narrative is shifting right in front of our eyes today https://t.co/731QVISFz7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 27, 2020

Voices on left concerned about rioters in Portland. No longer arguing it's 'peaceful,' worried about backfiring. https://t.co/oWwcxoe9qb — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 27, 2020

Democrats might end up trying to put the toothpaste back into the tube, but it’ll be too late.

Democrats lit the match. Now they are getting burned. So *sorry* for you. https://t.co/Z6OYYWeEm7 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) July 27, 2020

It's been a month and a half. Someone is concerned that the narrative is failing… https://t.co/DeCwdChSoc — Ina Garten's Love Slave 🇺🇲 (@TTwi5ted) July 27, 2020

The left is starting to notice. https://t.co/nk4LjOfeP1 — 𝓛𝔂𝓭𝓲𝓪 𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓼 (@sourpatchlyds) July 27, 2020

These are your people, Lanny. This is what you wanted. https://t.co/KAA8efMQRe — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 27, 2020

Glad you are not upset by the lawlessness, injury to cops, or property destruction. Just the impact on Trump. #Pathetic. https://t.co/n7yB4xXo78 — Wesley J. Smith (@theWesleyJSmith) July 27, 2020

Any time the liberal establishment and Democrat party sends out Lanny Davis to deliver a message, it means one thing; the Clintons are worried ~ https://t.co/bq9RxfjrGA — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) July 27, 2020