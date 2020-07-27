Earlier today we told you about MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough noticing that what’s been going on in Portland hasn’t exactly been living up to the lefty media’s “mostly peaceful” spin:

On top of that, Democrat political operative Lanny Davis has joined some others on the anti-Trump Resistance side in unwittingly make it clear that some internal polling might have been sent around showing what average Americans think about what they’ve been seeing for the past couple months:

In other words, it sounds as if Davis thinks the rioters are inadvertently helping Trump.

Democrats might end up trying to put the toothpaste back into the tube, but it’ll be too late.

