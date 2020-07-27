Over the weekend in Aurora, Colorado, there was an incident on an expressway as some “protesters” were trying to block traffic:

According to a later update from the police, two people in the crowd were taken to the hospital. Here’s how it unfolded:

More from the Aurora, Colorado police:

Around 7:00 P.M. Aurora Police observed, from a media helicopter, a Jeep that was traveling northbound on I-225 heading towards the protesters. The Jeep then drives into the crowd. While the Jeep was being driven through the crowd, multiple shots were fired by a protester. At this time it is unknown if multiple people fired their weapons, or if it was just one individual. Also, there have been no reported injuries reported to us about anyone being hit by this vehicle.

Two people were struck by gunfire. One adult male was shot in the leg and had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance. Another adult male was shot in the head, only causing a graze wound. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

It’s amazing that in some areas this is still allowed to happen.

Those “leaders” will end up trying to blame Trump (if they haven’t already).

The police have a “person of interest” they’re looking for:

