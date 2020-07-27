Over the weekend in Aurora, Colorado, there was an incident on an expressway as some “protesters” were trying to block traffic:

#APDAlert While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition. — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020

According to a later update from the police, two people in the crowd were taken to the hospital. Here’s how it unfolded:

A "protestor" in Aurora, Colorado opened fire on a Jeep attempting to pass through the crowd which was illegally blocking the I-225 freeway. He hit two fellow "protestors" when he discharged his weapon. The Jeep suffered damage but the driver was unharmed. pic.twitter.com/h9tXexOikQ — Infrequent Distancer (@Bx1bXer9) July 27, 2020

More from the Aurora, Colorado police:

Around 7:00 P.M. Aurora Police observed, from a media helicopter, a Jeep that was traveling northbound on I-225 heading towards the protesters. The Jeep then drives into the crowd. While the Jeep was being driven through the crowd, multiple shots were fired by a protester. At this time it is unknown if multiple people fired their weapons, or if it was just one individual. Also, there have been no reported injuries reported to us about anyone being hit by this vehicle. Two people were struck by gunfire. One adult male was shot in the leg and had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance. Another adult male was shot in the head, only causing a graze wound. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

It’s amazing that in some areas this is still allowed to happen.

Stopping/swarming cars on freeways and city streets is a recipe for people on either side to get hurt. People will understandably feel threatened, especially if they have their families in the car. Leaders who don’t crack down on this now will own the inevitable consequences. https://t.co/UfXgtN8QwR — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) July 27, 2020

Those “leaders” will end up trying to blame Trump (if they haven’t already).

I'm being dead serious: What is the theory behind blocking roads? Like, there are a bunch of people who thus far haven't cared about police brutality, but if you harass them in their traveling they will start to see your point of view? https://t.co/4NF7Tx7uAX — Robert P. Murphy (@BobMurphyEcon) July 27, 2020

Have been saying this for weeks – the longer police/govt don't get this in hand and restore order, the more citizens (on both sides) are going to start taking matters into their own hands. Get. These. [email protected]#$ing. People. Off. The. Road. Stop allowing/enabling this, ffs. https://t.co/Iv2ltaUo6n — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) July 27, 2020

The police have a “person of interest” they’re looking for:

Aurora PD has released pictures of the person believed to be the shooter. Please contact them if you have any info.https://t.co/ZBOaLoUK7w — Infrequent Distancer (@Bx1bXer9) July 27, 2020