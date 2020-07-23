As we told you earlier this week, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler got more than he was probably bargaining for when he took a stroll around the totally peaceful protests in his city (surrounded by security).

However, as the progressive playbook dictates, this has nothing to do with what’s really happening, but rather is about proving President Trump wrong for sending in federal agents to help quell the violence (or “peaceful protests” as Wheeler might call it).

After his tour of the riot zone, Mayor Wheeler had this to say:

What I saw last night was powerful in many ways. I listened, heard, and stood with protesters. And I saw what it means when the federal government unleashes paramilitary forces against its own people. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 24, 2020

It is unconscionable and un-American. We are all committed to change – this must stop so the work can move forward. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 24, 2020

Embedded journo Andy Ngo begs to differ:

You stood with five plain clothes security guards protecting you from protesters who tried to hurt you. You ignored the fires around you and the incendiary devices being thrown at the courthouse by rioters. https://t.co/1eJTX6kccG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

Yeah, Mayor Wheeler sure experienced something “powerful”:

Portland mayor @tedwheeler is escorted to safety by his security team. Angry protesters follow and try to assault him despite his support on the front lines of the riot. They try to go inside the building but is pushed back by Wheeler’s security. pic.twitter.com/xUydADlJEv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

In other words, reality tells a different story.

This Mayor is a certified fruitcake https://t.co/kSsAAR9HXb — The Marxist (@inunison1) July 24, 2020

When it’s clear anti-American mayors care more for the trained Marxist Terrorists than law-abiding kids, men, women, local businesses & owners. — 𝑀𝒶𝓇 🤍🤎🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@MSMCali) July 24, 2020

Wheeler's cognitive distance toward the rioters is appalling. — Matt Pilawa (@MattPilawa) July 24, 2020