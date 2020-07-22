Today Joe Biden opened up his basement for anybody who wanted to join him online for a live-streamed address to American voters and anybody else. And it doesn’t look like very many people cared to join, at least at one point:
I would also make this face if only 19 people were watching my livestream 26 minutes into the event… pic.twitter.com/Y357EnCFlg
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 22, 2020
For real? Wow…
19 people watching Biden’s LiveStream 🤣 https://t.co/X9aesjFwNK
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 22, 2020
LMAO. Joe Biden had a whopping 19 people watching his livestream today.
The polls are GARBAGE.
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) July 22, 2020
Ouch. It might be even worse when something else is taken into account:
All of them are reporters. https://t.co/wbSCJBhAep
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 22, 2020
… and twelve of them are "reporters"
— ME , FSG (@CallawayCowboy) July 22, 2020
5 are his staff so it's a safe bet he had a solid 2 people watching and those were just for the gaffs.
— Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) July 22, 2020
17 were waiting for the gaff. The other one was his wife.
— Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) July 22, 2020
That’s called “Joe-mentum”!
That’s less than 1/100000th of Tucker’s audience
— JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) July 22, 2020
This guy is so winning by 15 points. Totally. People are so pumped for him!!! https://t.co/k0idqPiH4h
— Shane Flannagan 🇺🇸 (@shaneflannagan) July 22, 2020
Well that’s embarrassing https://t.co/C1U3ZiOQqz
— The Reluctant Activist 2020 (@Rose_Daro) July 22, 2020
19 people watching? That’s not a campaign. That’s an office meeting.
— Μισάνθρωπος (@vOFKh4T1xHySgwV) July 22, 2020
And not even a big one.