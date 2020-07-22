As we told you earlier, it’s clear now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new way of politicizing COVID-19 is to refer to it as the “Trump virus.”

Pelosi never lets reality get in the way of trying to spread a preferred narrative, but Nikki Haley dropped a reality check on her anyway:

It is a new low for Pelosi to refer to the Trump Virus.She didn’t require masks in her committees until mid June & opposed the China travel ban.The only one to blame for this virus is China. Many have died. We should be unified on that front not playing political games with it. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 22, 2020

Also, let’s not forget this headline from late February: Pelosi Tours San Francisco’s Chinatown To Quell Coronavirus Fears:

“It’s exciting to be here, especially at this time,” said Pelosi as she walked surrounded by media and onlookers. “To be able to be unified with our community. We want to be vigilant about what might be on the horizon — what is out there in other places. We want to be careful how we deal with it (coronavirus). But we do want to say to people, come to Chinatown. Here we are, again, careful, safe, and come join us.”

And of course Democrats in Congress spent must of the earlier parts of this year laser-focused on… impeachment.