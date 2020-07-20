Fox Newsâ€™ Chris Wallace spent about an hour questioning President Trump at the White House in recent days, and the interview aired yesterday. There were some fireworks during the interview, and font-challenged former CBS News anchor Dan Rather liked what he saw from Wallace:

A tip of the Stetson to Chris Wallace. A consummate pro. Tough. Prepared. Fair. Always ready with a fact check and a follow-up question. I imagine there is quite a scene at the White House trying to contain the fallout. â€” Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 19, 2020

However, Rather, the media and Dems will probably stop short of what Ari Fleischer is suggesting should happen next:

OK Joe Biden â€“ your turn. Can you do 60 minutes with Chris Wallace? https://t.co/MeEB0dlwgU â€” Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 20, 2020

What say you, Joe Biden? â€¦ Joe?

Chris said he had invited Biden to do an interview. No response. https://t.co/jsoNyrnmP5 â€” BlessedbyGod (@BarbTrumphour) July 20, 2020

Thatâ€™s not very surprising.