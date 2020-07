Fox News’ Chris Wallace spent about an hour questioning President Trump at the White House in recent days, and the interview aired yesterday. There were some fireworks during the interview, and font-challenged former CBS News anchor Dan Rather liked what he saw from Wallace:

A tip of the Stetson to Chris Wallace. A consummate pro. Tough. Prepared. Fair. Always ready with a fact check and a follow-up question. I imagine there is quite a scene at the White House trying to contain the fallout. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 19, 2020

However, Rather, the media and Dems will probably stop short of what Ari Fleischer is suggesting should happen next:

OK Joe Biden – your turn. Can you do 60 minutes with Chris Wallace? https://t.co/MeEB0dlwgU — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 20, 2020

What say you, Joe Biden? … Joe?

Chris said he had invited Biden to do an interview. No response. https://t.co/jsoNyrnmP5 — BlessedbyGod (@BarbTrumphour) July 20, 2020

That’s not very surprising.