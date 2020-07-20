Fox Newsâ€™ Chris Wallace spent about an hour questioning President Trump at the White House in recent days, and the interview aired yesterday. There were some fireworks during the interview, and font-challenged former CBS News anchor Dan Rather liked what he saw from Wallace:

However, Rather, the media and Dems will probably stop short of what Ari Fleischer is suggesting should happen next:

What say you, Joe Biden? â€¦ Joe?

Thatâ€™s not very surprising.

