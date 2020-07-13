The Washington Redskins management has announced that the team will no longer go by that name:

The Washington Post reports that ownership planned to announce a preferred replacement name this week, but it seems there’s already an issue:

"Two people with knowledge of the [Redskins'] plans said Sunday that the preferred replacement name is tied up in a trademark fight, which is why the team can’t announce the new name Monday." https://t.co/NSv6iDBcom — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 13, 2020

JUST IN: The Washington Redskins are retiring their name after mounting pressure from the public and sponsors. A new name won’t be immediately unveiled because the preferred choice is involved in a trademark fight, according to reports pic.twitter.com/fkSiLSAyaa — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 13, 2020

Hmm, what could the problem be?

The Washington Lady A https://t.co/i20hRApQYW — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 13, 2020

So it's the Washington Lady Antebellums then. https://t.co/vt812QaCsW — Benjamin Hancox (@bhancox1) July 13, 2020

just call them the Washington [Redacteds] and be done with it https://t.co/FHa8iKQcIX — wyatt.today (@wyatttoday) July 13, 2020

Stay tuned!

