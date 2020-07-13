There’s been a big spike in shootings and murders in the city of Chicago, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot isn’t losing sight of other duties, such as ensuring an accurate count for the U.S. Census. To accomplish that goal, Lightfoot has deployed a “cowboy”:

Giddy up, Chicago. I'm calling on the Census Cowboy to help improve our Census response rates across Chicago. Make the Census Cowboy proud by filling out the Census today at https://t.co/tt2S9ojTmW. pic.twitter.com/eT2e6V74uk — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 13, 2020

“Defund the police” but fund “Census cowboys”? That sounds about right:

Meanwhile in Chicago… (this cannot be real) 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ko6SxKRQtd — McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 14, 2020

And yet it IS real. 2020 is certainly something else!

I believe that's cultural appropriation. — Mike Whiskey❌ (@mnwybs) July 14, 2020

This is legit one of the most insane things I’ve seen in Chicago history pic.twitter.com/XyKQMVZxzw — Trenton Hassles Carmelo (@TrentonHassles) July 13, 2020

The year is still young.