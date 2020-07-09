Earlier we told you that Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch were among seven Supreme Court justices who ruled that the Manhattan District Attorney can subpoena President Trump’s tax records.

That ruling came ahead of a decision on whether Congress can see Trump’s financial records, and it must have had congressional Democrats giddy with anticipation. Instead, the Court delivered a buzzkill to the Dems, at least for the time being:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court won't allow Congress to get Trump tax and financial records, for now. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 9, 2020

Mazars looks like a win for Trump. Roberts writes another 7-2 (something of a trend in these final decisions). While the Court does not sign off on the Trump demands, it vacates the lower court decision. https://t.co/dy2RNsWbvm — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 9, 2020

SCOTUS holds 7-2 with CJ Roberts writing that Congress *may* subpoena Trump's financial records from his accountants, but the courts below must reconsider whether separation of powers is implicated in this case. Remands for that analysis.https://t.co/S8Ix9cKNnG pic.twitter.com/sTf32oJDmm — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 9, 2020

Thomas and Alito dissented for this reason:

Dissenting Justice Thomas, with Alito, would hold that Congress has *NO* power to subpoena private documents—of anyone—unless they're proceeding against the president under their impeachment power. pic.twitter.com/YmzMPoqjJA — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 9, 2020

Time will tell as to what happens when this issue goes back to the lower courts, but for now congressional Dems can’t be thrilled.