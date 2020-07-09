Earlier we told you that Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch were among seven Supreme Court justices who ruled that the Manhattan District Attorney can subpoena President Trump’s tax records.

That ruling came ahead of a decision on whether Congress can see Trump’s financial records, and it must have had congressional Democrats giddy with anticipation. Instead, the Court delivered a buzzkill to the Dems, at least for the time being:

Thomas and Alito dissented for this reason:

Time will tell as to what happens when this issue goes back to the lower courts, but for now congressional Dems can’t be thrilled.

