As we told you recently, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently had an idea that the City Council soon followed through with, and that was to cut $1 billion from the NYPD budget:
Defund the police? Mayor Bill de Blasio to cut $1 billion from NYPD's budget, divert money to young people
And with that in mind, the NYPD released the stats from June, and it’s not good:
#NEW NYC releases crime stats June 2020: # of people "victimized by gun violence + murder in NYC spiked significantly, when compared to the same period in June 2019…there was a 130% increase in the number of shooting incidents across the city"
NYC crime stats for June 2020 compared to June 2019 per @NYPDnews
–130% increase in shooting incidents (205⬅️89)
–30% increase in murders (39⬅️30)
–118% increase in burglaries (1,783⬅️817)
–51% increase in auto thefts (696⬅️462)https://t.co/6kFteynawM
Sounds like a great time to “defund the police”! *Eye roll*
Chicago’s mayor has done the same.
It’s clear NYC’s political leadership is destroying their own city.