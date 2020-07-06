It was a tragic weekend of violence in Atlanta, Chicago and New York City. And why did that happen? According to Atlanta’s mayor, President Trump’s “lack of leadership” has something to do with shootings in her city:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responds to a weekend of violence in her city describing a "perfect storm," and pointing to President Trump, saying his lack of leadership is stirring emotions which are playing out as "violence in our streets." https://t.co/Gke7JcI5nU pic.twitter.com/yFHIEikGh0 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) July 6, 2020

And by “our streets” Bottoms means “areas run by Democrats for decades:

Unhinged: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms blames @realDonaldTrump for violence in her city. CNN's Brooke Baldwin offers ZERO push back. Reminder @realDonaldTrump: "Every citizen and every community has the right to be … safe in their homes, and safe on our city streets.” pic.twitter.com/TYWOxSfQSM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 6, 2020

If the mayor wants to see who is really the person in charge of what happens in Atlanta she only needs to go look in a mirror.

Blame game! What specifically are Elected Politicians elected to do? What are their responsibilities? Most are awful leaders, lack management skills….Term Limits will AT LEAST end the damage they do more quickly!! #TermLimits — Me (@j_officerandrew) July 6, 2020

And there you have it. I predicted it just a few hours ago. — Danny Spoonamore (@Cincydan11) July 6, 2020

As a Democrat, that answer isn’t good enough. Do something, these are your people and you have the control. — Nancy Hilliard (@nncyhllrd) July 6, 2020

It's failed leadership. In Democratic cities. By far. — AngelsWalk! (@LAWGermany) July 6, 2020

This has nothing to do with Trump . nice try tho . Explain Chicago and NYC too — Marc (@westendmarc) July 6, 2020

It’s gotten so bad that the Georgia governor has stepped in: