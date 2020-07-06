It was a tragic weekend of violence in Atlanta, Chicago and New York City. And why did that happen? According to Atlanta’s mayor, President Trump’s “lack of leadership” has something to do with shootings in her city:

And by “our streets” Bottoms means “areas run by Democrats for decades:

Trending

If the mayor wants to see who is really the person in charge of what happens in Atlanta she only needs to go look in a mirror.

It’s gotten so bad that the Georgia governor has stepped in:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AtlantaChicagoDonald Trump