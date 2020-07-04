Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a warning of sorts for anybody thinking of gathering with others to celebrate Independence Day:

We’re going to have to celebrate differently this year. Everyone should cancel plans with others for the 4th of July. You shouldn’t gather with anyone who doesn’t live in your household. Please stay home and save lives — it’s that simple. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 3, 2020

Is it just us or do some politicians seem to be enjoying an opportunity to let their inner authoritarian fly?

Did a British king write this? https://t.co/zYWsnXWgKN — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 3, 2020

Sure sounds like it. And when it came to massive outdoor gatherings not related to Independence Day, the mayor didn’t discourage it:

If you’ve been to a protest, thank you for making your voice heard and supporting the cause of racial justice. With COVID-19 still spreading in our community, please consider self-quarantining for 14 days and schedule a free test here: https://t.co/rHWABmXUEl. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 11, 2020

I fully support @CityAttorneyLA's decision not to prosecute or seek punishment for those who broke curfew or failed to disperse during the recent protests, unless those cases involve violence, vandalism or looting. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 8, 2020

Clearly if anybody in the city wants to celebrate the 4th they’ll have to refer to it as a protest:

Nice mask wearing, Mr Mayor. Oh that's right everyone is magically immune at protests. But hey no 4th of july party for the commoners. pic.twitter.com/mfo2MP34lT — Lori P (@Lpr915) July 4, 2020

If we have an opportunity to get a political photo with black protesters it’s ok to go barefaced though https://t.co/8Fd6bUyWcO — Annie Oakley 💙 (@AnnieOa11193435) July 3, 2020