As you might know, Hillary Clinton is the U.S. president on “Earth 2,” but here on Earth 1 she’s spending all her time in locations other than the White House. But now that the New York Times has provided the Democrats with yet another talking point-palooza to run with (after the previous few fizzled), and the two-time presidential candidate can play pretend president again to the point of forgetting that she’s Hillary Clinton:

Either he knew and chose to do nothing, or he didn't know because he couldn't be bothered to do his job.https://t.co/23QRIZMS08 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 30, 2020

So is she saying that maybe Trump should blame a YouTube video? In any case, first of all, Hillary obviously doesn’t care about anything that will throw a wrench in the Democrat narrative:

Statement by DNI Ratcliffe: "I have confirmed that neither the President nor the Vice President were ever briefed on any intelligence alleged by the New York Times in its reporting yesterday." (1/2) — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) June 28, 2020

"The White House statement addressing this issue earlier today, which denied such a briefing occurred, was accurate. The New York Times reporting, and all other subsequent news reports about such an alleged briefing are inaccurate.” (2/2) — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) June 28, 2020

DEVELOPING: An intelligence official with direct knowledge tells CBS News there was an intel collection report and "NSA assesses Report does not match well established and verifiiable Taliban and Haqqani practices" + "lack sufficient reporting to corroborate any links." — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 29, 2020

The official said the inteligence collection report reached "low levels" NSC but did not go further, not briefed POTUS, or VP because it was deemed "uncorroborated" and "dissent intelligence community." @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 29, 2020

Second, coming from Hillary Clinton, the amount of projection in that tweet is something else:

you should probably sit this one out. https://t.co/b7UzRUN1Jx — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) June 30, 2020

Hillary never quite knows how to sit anything out because that would require self-awareness.

Hillary Clinton having the audacity to suggest someone "couldn't be bothered to do their job" is a bit like the pot calling the kettle black. https://t.co/ZmuqLH9Tsw — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 30, 2020

You really need to sit this one out, Benghazi Lady. https://t.co/snw141MSjR — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) June 30, 2020

‘What Difference At This Point Does It Make?!’ Said the woman who did nothing. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) June 30, 2020

The comments by her followers though…..no wonder she doesn't go away. — Fairness Meter Maid (@FairnessMeter) June 30, 2020

She does appreciate the adulation and fawning.