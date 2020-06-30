As you might know, Hillary Clinton is the U.S. president on “Earth 2,” but here on Earth 1 she’s spending all her time in locations other than the White House. But now that the New York Times has provided the Democrats with yet another talking point-palooza to run with (after the previous few fizzled), and the two-time presidential candidate can play pretend president again to the point of forgetting that she’s Hillary Clinton:

So is she saying that maybe Trump should blame a YouTube video? In any case, first of all, Hillary obviously doesn’t care about anything that will throw a wrench in the Democrat narrative:

Trending

Second, coming from Hillary Clinton, the amount of projection in that tweet is something else:

Hillary never quite knows how to sit anything out because that would require self-awareness.

She does appreciate the adulation and fawning.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpHillary Clinton