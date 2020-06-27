Earlier this month, the Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to replace the police department with a “community-led public safety system.”

The effort continued this week with the City Council taking another step in that direction:

Minneapolis city council approves measure to abolish police force https://t.co/UDl8PKrtbF via @nypost — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) June 26, 2020

From the New York Post:

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously approved a measure to abolish the city’s police department — a radical proposal amid nationwide efforts by activists to defund local law enforcement agencies. The 12-0 vote will not automatically dismantle the department, but is a first step in a long legislative process that will ultimately need popular support by city residents in a November election.

But leftist hypocrisy being what it is, there’s more to the story:

Minneapolis Council members get private security after threats https://t.co/ZfCLUcLjvF — FOX 9 (@FOX9) June 27, 2020

It’s “private security” but of course it’s still being paid for by city taxpayers.

In case you were wondering, yes, all three support defunding the police https://t.co/wECMijIu0F — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 27, 2020

Yes they do:

The City of Minneapolis is spending $4,500 a day for private security for three council members who have received threats following the police killing of George Floyd, FOX 9 has learned. A city spokesperson said the private security details have cost the city $63,000 over the past three weeks. The three council members who have the security detail – Andrea Jenkins (Ward 8), and Phillipe Cunningham (Ward 4), and Alondra Cano (Ward 9)– have been outspoken proponents of defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Police protection for me but not for thee” sounds very familiar!

That's so sad it's actually funny. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 27, 2020

Defund the police for our constituents but increase my personal security! — Goose (@goose_mn) June 27, 2020

Minneapolis politicians who want to "defund the police" at a time when people are feeling unsafe in the city now have city-funded "private security." Sounds about right. Protection for people in power while average citizens are left vulnerable. When are people going to wake up?? https://t.co/4jNvyWGmpc — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 27, 2020

Are they planning on doing the same for the people that elected them? — scott coleman (@bandphan) June 27, 2020

Highly unlikely.

The same clowns that voted to disband the Minneapolis police force have hired private security companies to look after them. They can afford to. You can't. https://t.co/CnBrjomK7Q — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

And yet they wonder why gun sales have skyrocketed.