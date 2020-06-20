As we told you earlier, in San Francisco and elsewhere, statues depicting notable figures in U.S. history have been toppled (up to and including one of Ulysses S. Grant). However, there’s an untouched statue of Vladimir Lenin in Seattle that Human Rights Campaign’s Charlotte Clymer felt compelled to explain to those wondering why:

Lenin created tens of millions of slaves (He also didn't believe in property rights; so just like you guys.) https://t.co/lHxPnpw6ib — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 20, 2020

Lenin created an entire slave nation. https://t.co/wuiZPg9rIh — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 20, 2020

what's a gulag? — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) June 20, 2020

“I respect private property when it suits me and Lenin may have slaughtered 600 million people but at least he probably didn’t own any!” https://t.co/Mr6s9GQ1tZ — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) June 20, 2020

okay so you do you realize that you just defended a statue of Lenin by invoking private property and private ownership right https://t.co/ox44pbiZNK — Jeff B., now with 50% more annoyingness (@EsotericCD) June 20, 2020

Did you really just type "Lenin was not a slaveowner"? — Whatever (@DRussell76) June 20, 2020

Tearing down statues on public property is just as illegal as it would be on private property. Felonies in both cases. Also the Soviet Union enslaved millions of people. What the hell do you think a labor camp is? https://t.co/kVNDgzL2g3 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 20, 2020

Lenin killed far more people than any US slaveholder. Since he condemned thousands to slave labor, he was a de facto slave holder. — Ian (@IanAdAstra) June 20, 2020

Yup, no slave labour in the USSR. No sirree… 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/1cExGxVMA1 — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) June 20, 2020

Maybe we entertain the notion that some leftists have no actual knowledge of history and just spew nonsense. https://t.co/RioKxhSiVB — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 20, 2020

Bwahahahah… he just enslaved millions with Communism, but hey, you do you. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) June 20, 2020

Racism is currently the only moral issue the world recognizes. Doesn’t matter what else Lenin did, he wasn’t a slave owner, guys. Doesn’t matter what else Washington did, he was a slave owner, guys. https://t.co/HlcvIRGzSE — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 20, 2020

Slave owners: Broke Mass murderers: woke https://t.co/csIR9fCqMd — Sandy Lanceley (@sandylanceley) June 20, 2020