John Bolton’s book goes on sale next week, and it contains what appears to be some salacious allegations about President Trump that are sure to make him a darling of the liberal media — at least for a little while. But House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff might not be among buyers, at least partly because Bolton didn’t help turn his fantasy into reality:

Dems like Schiff are now going to try and use Bolton’s book as one of the reasons they couldn’t remove Trump from office, aren’t they?

Trending

Schiff’s been full of BS from the start, so nobody expects that to stop happening just because the Dem attempt to remove Trump based on pretty much nothing went down the drain.

Hmm… yeah, why wasn’t Bolton in a rush to do that?

Expected wait time: Forever.

***

Related:

John Bolton says his testimony ‘would have made no difference’ in impeachment trial outcome

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDonald TrumpJohn Bolton