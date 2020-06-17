John Bolton’s book goes on sale next week, and it contains what appears to be some salacious allegations about President Trump that are sure to make him a darling of the liberal media — at least for a little while. But House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff might not be among buyers, at least partly because Bolton didn’t help turn his fantasy into reality:

Bolton’s staff were asked to testify before the House to Trump’s abuses, and did. They had a lot to lose and showed real courage. When Bolton was asked, he refused, and said he’d sue if subpoenaed. Instead, he saved it for a book. Bolton may be an author, but he’s no patriot. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 17, 2020

Dems like Schiff are now going to try and use Bolton’s book as one of the reasons they couldn’t remove Trump from office, aren’t they?

Good one. But Schiff could subpoena Bolton tomorrow. Will he? "Decline to comment," his spokesman said. https://t.co/ktzBcZDU2R — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) June 17, 2020

Stop it. You and other Democrats were so hell-bent on getting to the impeachment that you withdrew your subpoena of Bolton's deputy, Charles Kupperman despite claiming you knew it would get dismissed in court. You guys blew it. Don't whine about it now. https://t.co/BQKBnZIh9y — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 17, 2020

"But but but…impeachment would have been delayed!" Since when is something as critical as impeachment dictated by time? Democrats merely wanted to get it done before election season kicked into gear. They chose the more politically expedient route. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 17, 2020

Schiff’s been full of BS from the start, so nobody expects that to stop happening just because the Dem attempt to remove Trump based on pretty much nothing went down the drain.

Maybe there’s a reason he wouldn’t say these things under oath. Remember these guys? In public: guilty! Under oath….got nothing. pic.twitter.com/aj3yyvDDVP — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) June 17, 2020

This is true. Bolton should have said under oath what he said in his book. https://t.co/RLUkzc50Ed — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) June 17, 2020

Hmm… yeah, why wasn’t Bolton in a rush to do that?

We're still waiting for that "overwhelming evidence". — RightWired (@_donaldson) June 17, 2020

Expected wait time: Forever.

