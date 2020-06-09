Perhaps one of the most maddening aspects of all the economic misery that surrounded businesses being shut down during the coronavirus outbreak was Democrats like Joe Biden who seemed to treat it as welcome news (“never let a crisis go to waste” and all that). The Democrat presidential nominee was back at it again today after Trump tweeted that the NASDAQ set a record:

Can he possibly get more shameless?

It’s very difficult not to see it that way.

Joe’s clearly hoping nobody else has.

The day ain’t over yet. Give Joe more time!

***

