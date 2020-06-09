Perhaps one of the most maddening aspects of all the economic misery that surrounded businesses being shut down during the coronavirus outbreak was Democrats like Joe Biden who seemed to treat it as welcome news (“never let a crisis go to waste” and all that). The Democrat presidential nominee was back at it again today after Trump tweeted that the NASDAQ set a record:

13 million people who had jobs when you took office are unemployed today. https://t.co/ofW1fjXe3I — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 9, 2020

Can he possibly get more shameless?

Yeah. It's almost as if forcing people to stay at home killed their jobs and impoverished them or something. https://t.co/bCTAz4Q2eo — Reanon十四八十八 (@RaijinGG) June 9, 2020

Because of your party's insistence on national lock-downs, though, big guy. They didn't just leave work because a Republican was in office. https://t.co/AVUK5DSoy2 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 9, 2020

Why are Democrats sabotaging the reopenings of states they control? Here's your answer: https://t.co/ltsoUBFGTf — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 9, 2020

It’s very difficult not to see it that way.

You heard about the pandemic we had this year, right? — Phoebe Beach 🇺🇸 (@PhoebeBeach) June 9, 2020

Joe’s clearly hoping nobody else has.

Yes, Joe. Make sure you send a thank-you note to your good buddy Xi in China for causing this. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) June 9, 2020

So now covid is Trump’s fault? Retire, you senile old fool. — AnneMarie (@bulliegirl1959) June 9, 2020

This tweet is so overtly dishonest one has to wonder if that IS the point of it. "Look what I can get away with saying" https://t.co/ROJFBFT5D8 — Michael (@mjr880) June 9, 2020

You gonna blame Trump for the jobs lost to the unnecessary lockdowns? 🙄 — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) June 9, 2020

Dude can’t even remember the pandemic and why he’s wearing a mask! — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) June 9, 2020

Well this is the dumbest tweet I'll read all day https://t.co/3wWPClYVuT — Dick Pole (@bstanky1) June 9, 2020

The day ain’t over yet. Give Joe more time!

