Yesterday we told you about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose coronavirus lockdown orders were among the strictest in the nation but are now starting to ease, participated in a march while chanting “hands up don’t shoot.” Whitmer was heavily criticized for failing to obey her own directives, but the governor’s spokesperson is saying she didn’t violate any rules:

Oh, whatever!

This has sparked an avalanche of eye rolls.

There’s no hypocrisy like Whitmer hypocrisy.

Yuuup.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Gov. Gretchen WhitmerMichigan