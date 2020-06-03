The scene near the White House recently had former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon wondering if it could happen again:

What if Trump orders this in Jan 2021 after losing to Biden and refuses to leavehttps://t.co/vMRyJL1OCS — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) June 3, 2020

Isn’t it ironic…

What if the media builds up a narrative that it's impossible for Hillary to lose and when she does they dive head first into a conspiracy theory about Russia? https://t.co/1GbFWpYdaT — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 3, 2020

From the people who brought you meltdowns and “investigations” for the 2016 election that they lost. https://t.co/VrIcQJI81I — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 3, 2020

Let's do a quick check to see who has contested election outcomes. Hmm…see Hillary Clinton, Stacy Abrams, Andrew Gillum. Gee whiz. What do they all have in common? — Angie Latta (@jatall31) June 3, 2020

Nice to see the Hillary, poor loser mentality is back. It’s a only Democrats who fail to accept the result of an election, Stacey Abrams another recent example. https://t.co/AVSUGzxMQF — Wheel Lofter (@WheelLofter) June 3, 2020

Idiots keep making this argument yet the left are the only ones who won’t accept election results https://t.co/tk6SKzuRvX — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 3, 2020

Right? Self-awareness has taken yet another holiday.

I guess hot twitter takes for resistance porn is a close second to becoming WH press secretary. https://t.co/UZDUCZcod2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2020

What if you woke up before you tweeted. — RightWired (@_donaldson) June 3, 2020

After 3.5 years of refusing to accept the results of the 2016 election, tweets like the one from Fallon come close to setting a projection record.