Another night brought with it more protests in New York City (and elsewhere). But one particular report caught the attention of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

The excitement mounted:

Trending

But then, 12 minutes later…

Oh.

What are the chances that nobody was ever actually trapped on the bridge?

And ruin all the social media drama? No way!

Tags: AOCBill De BlasioNew York Cityprotests