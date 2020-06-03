Another night brought with it more protests in New York City (and elsewhere). But one particular report caught the attention of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Protestors are currently trapped on the Manhattan Bridge. NYPD will not let them off on either end. We have seen how violent the police are willing to be with protestors, without provocation. All eyes on this bridge. https://t.co/Iz9Hqiz1Bj — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) June 3, 2020

What? No. This is dangerous. I’m heading there now. https://t.co/Dhhycbn05T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 3, 2020

The excitement mounted:

This could be a moment. Get the cameras on her NOW! https://t.co/ADW2puNcnF — Democratize Power🌹🌻☭🦺 (@MadDemSocialist) June 3, 2020

But then, 12 minutes later…

UPDATE: Hearing from @JumaaneWilliams that the BK side is now opening up. People can get off on that side. PLEASE stay safe, head home and get some sleep. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 3, 2020

Oh.

UPDATE: We are getting confirmation that the Brooklyn side of the bridge is now opening up. You can get off there. Stay safe everyone and get some sleep. https://t.co/heeCOSMVf1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 3, 2020

What are the chances that nobody was ever actually trapped on the bridge?

Looks like she's not gonna go down there afterall. Womp womp. https://t.co/lXhzt4rMs4 — Democratize Power🌹🌻☭🦺 (@MadDemSocialist) June 3, 2020

Could've been her 1st tweet https://t.co/tVFuLyCLTX — Serpico (@TheSeek07542862) June 3, 2020

And ruin all the social media drama? No way!