There’s a “Trump’s afraid” narrative going around on the Left, and Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has done her best to try and reinforce that perception:

Hillary Clinton appears to have used the same photograph in her “compare/contrast” tweet of Obama vs. Trump:

Really?

According to the Associated Press, the picture was indeed taken around 2015 when Obama was president:

Whoops! Hillary Clinton, Rep. Mucarsel-Powell and others have accidentally dunked on Obama.

Update:

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod has also participated in the unwitting self-own:

Here’s the theme song for the latest narrative attempt:

