There’s a photo going around of the White House with most of its lights off that many (including Hillary Clinton and a Democrat Rep) are using to slam Trump. However, the particular photo they’re sharing was taken in 2015, according to the Associated Press.

Even former Obama adviser David Axelrod has gotten in on the backfire:

Perfect symbolism. If ever the country needed the occupant of the White House to shed light, and not heat, now is the time. Sadly, the lights are out. pic.twitter.com/5i8e60Ipcv — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 1, 2020

The only thing “perfect” about it is the self-own:

🚨 PERFECT SYMBOLISM indeed

Lights out no ones home

This was taken during Obama's presidency 😏 — MauryO (@MauryO) June 2, 2020

Axelrod dunking on himself is hilarious.

David, this photo was taken during the Obama years. #Irony https://t.co/wHi7Gipw8V — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 2, 2020

What makes the symbolism even more perfect is the fact that that photo was taken when Barack Obama was president. https://t.co/eJxbSskDBz — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 2, 2020

The use of faked, old photos is indeed symbolic for how the Obama administration operated politically. https://t.co/nGQsSbaDYO — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 2, 2020

Why does @Twittersupport allow verified accounts to deliberately spread disinformation? https://t.co/YLybhAZ64T — The Curve Is Bent. Time to Free Us! (@NolteNC) June 2, 2020

This was from Obama years — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 2, 2020

Incredible irony that this viral photo… was actually taken during the Obama administration. Sadly, the lights were out. https://t.co/Xh49aDaqcX — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 2, 2020

You probably want to delete this one, Dave. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2020

If he decides to delete… the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/lKSrDphpbJ — WarthogFrank (@WarthogFrank) June 2, 2020

Well done, David!