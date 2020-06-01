The warnings for state governors about tolerance for looting, vandalizing and violence has hit the front page of the New York Times Tuesday, and as you’ll see it doesn’t contain an acceptable level of spin for the Left:

That edition of the Times was barely getting hot off the presses when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in with a heavily negative review:

Trending

Ooh… pass the popcorn!

Apparently.

Wait for it:

Stay tuned! The Times has an occasional habit of backpedaling based on blowback from the Left.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpnew york timesRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez