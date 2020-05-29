The death of George Floyd and the arrest of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, has presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden talking about what he thinks needs to be done by those in power:

Joe Biden says grappling with issues of systemic injustice "is going to require those of us who sit in some position of influence to finally deal with the abuse of power." "With our complacency, our silence, we are complicit in perpetuating these cycles of violence." pic.twitter.com/pOuyUmTgl8 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) May 29, 2020

Has Joe Biden forgotten he’s Joe Biden?

So what’s he been doing in his 45-50 years in DC? — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) May 29, 2020

8 years as VP, decades in the senate, glad to see he used his time in power to do……..something — Loren (@LorenSethC) May 29, 2020

Man who was Veep for 8 years and senator for decades says it’s time for people in power to do something https://t.co/vVGTIql6ip — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) May 29, 2020

Great self-own there, Joe!

Boy, it's a good thing he wasn't Vice President for 8 years. https://t.co/u84nBXAUNQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2020

Who wants to tell him?

Bruh, you were VP for 8 years w/a black president, and have been in Congress for decades!!! https://t.co/HtJ5Hqq5Iz — Alex Z (@AlexNFlorida) May 29, 2020

Wasn't he in that position for 8 years in the White House — Duh Wrench (@PaulGavigan4) May 29, 2020

Says the guy was VP for 8 years — Rascal Deese (@RascalDeese) May 29, 2020

He's acting stupidly…oh, and he was V.P. for 8 years. https://t.co/FJt0UfBAK4 — GoSellCrazy… (@rrobertschwartz) May 29, 2020

Too bad he’s never held power of any sort huh — Jeroen (@klimatheist) May 29, 2020

It just means so much more coming from a man who's been in politics for 4 decades! https://t.co/tdg9VicLL2 — Jsmacked (@jsmacked) May 29, 2020

Right?