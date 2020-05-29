As we told you earlier, tweets from President Trump’s Twitter account (as well as the White House’s account) have prompted the social media company to slap a warning label (they call it a “public interest notice”) on them:

Trending

FCC chairman Ajit Pai asked a question that helps point out the corner Twitter has painted itself into:

Will Twitter comment? Time will tell.

Yep.

Unreal.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ayatollah KhameneiDonald TrumpFCCGeorge FloydIranMinneapolisPaitwitter