A state judge has ruled in favor of the owner of a barbershop in Owosso, Michigan who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders and kept his business open in spite of threats from Attorney General Dana Nessler:

The judge wanted the state to actually provide evidence for their claim that the shop is a threat to public health before forcing him to stay closed. Imagine that!

Democrat overreach isn’t about the “science,” no matter how much Democrats say it is, and the judge essentially pointed that out in the ruling:

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joniegh Khaldun had argued in an affidavit that Manke’s shop was a threat to public health, but Stewart said not enough evidence was shown to prove that.

“The attorney general has not presented any studies underlying the doctor’s conclusion,” Stewart wrote in his opinion. “The attorney general has not shown any nexus between the cutting of hair and an increased risk of transmission. The attorney general’s filings rest more on general facts about COVID-19 than specific practices or conditions at Manke’s business.”

So government officials can’t unilaterally deem a legal business a threat to public health without offering actual proof? It turns out there is some sanity in the world after all.

