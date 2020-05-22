A state judge has ruled in favor of the owner of a barbershop in Owosso, Michigan who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders and kept his business open in spite of threats from Attorney General Dana Nessler:

Judge rules in favor of Michigan barber allowing him to stay open despite lockdown order https://t.co/tI9kc02lEu — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 22, 2020

The judge wanted the state to actually provide evidence for their claim that the shop is a threat to public health before forcing him to stay closed. Imagine that!

More positive judicial rulings on these lockdown “orders.” I don’t understand how more people don’t see that’s it no longer about the science anymore. Let Americans live their lives. Let ALL businesses open 🇺🇸 https://t.co/A9CwilNz7n — jaime Dougherty (@jayime_) May 22, 2020

Democrat overreach isn’t about the “science,” no matter how much Democrats say it is, and the judge essentially pointed that out in the ruling:

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joniegh Khaldun had argued in an affidavit that Manke’s shop was a threat to public health, but Stewart said not enough evidence was shown to prove that. “The attorney general has not presented any studies underlying the doctor’s conclusion,” Stewart wrote in his opinion. “The attorney general has not shown any nexus between the cutting of hair and an increased risk of transmission. The attorney general’s filings rest more on general facts about COVID-19 than specific practices or conditions at Manke’s business.”

So government officials can’t unilaterally deem a legal business a threat to public health without offering actual proof? It turns out there is some sanity in the world after all.

God bless everyone who challenges a lockdown order in court. Turns out a lot of these orders are illegal. https://t.co/mg9gkXsFok — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 22, 2020

Why have these lawsuits taken this long? https://t.co/amMvu7TkzM — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) May 22, 2020

FO Karens. Let’s get back to work. https://t.co/UepB1wJDY0 — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) May 22, 2020

‘Nuff said.