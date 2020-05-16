Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has said she’s guided by science and the facts in regards to her response to the coronavirus, has said that protests at the Capitol may necessitate extending “stay-at-home” orders, which as of this moment expire at the end of the month. However, the science and fact-driven governor admitted she has no evidence that the protests have done anything to worsen the spread of the virus — but whatever! — Whitmer said that she’s just trying to save everybody’s life so shut up:

Paging George Orwell!

Trending

That’s perfect.

Don’t give her any more ideas!

Well that’s a different story. ::Ahem::

Oh, one final question:

Over to you, Gov. Whitmer! … Gov. Whitmer?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Gov. Gretchen WhitmerMichigan