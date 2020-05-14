It’s highly unlikely this tweet was written by Joe Biden and sent from his basement, but even if the presumptive Democrat nominee had written it, there’s zero chance he’d have had any pangs of self-awareness:

Enough with the anger and division and fear-mongering, Mr. President. It's time for you to step up, appeal to our better angels, and unite the country. We'll overcome this crisis by coming together — not by tearing each other apart. https://t.co/jySlLNWoHG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2020

First of all, “fear-mongering”? Give it a rest, Joe:

Says the guy who told a group of African Americans in 2012 that Mitt Romney wanted to "put y'all back in chains"!!! — Kevin Fortier #OskarStrong (@ksfortier) May 14, 2020

This from Mr. ‘Put y’all back in chains’ guy. — David Wadd (@DavidW2554) May 14, 2020

Division and fear-mongering is your thing. Remember “they’ll put you back in chains”? — TJFarmGirl 🚜🌽🐖🐂 (@farm_tj) May 14, 2020

That and more…

You challenged a man at your town hall to go fight outside in the back… now you want to talk about anger outbursts? — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) May 13, 2020

Tell that to the man you called fat and old or the woman you called a lying Dog Faced pony soldier

Didn't you challenge Trump to a physical fight too? Who'd you challenge to a push up contest? https://t.co/KhAs1OMiTS — MICHELLE (@Ummmmichelle) May 13, 2020

And let’s not forget the Biden campaign’s rapid response director and his now-deleted attack on CBS News’ Catherine Herridge:

“not by tearing each other apart” pic.twitter.com/lqQt265vrc — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 14, 2020

And how about that defense of China? The CCP will appreciate Biden’s contribution combined with his glaring lack of self-awareness:

Here's @JoeBiden defending China again. It's a joke for him to call for "coming together" when he's done nothing but heave partisan bombs from his basement for the last 2 months. Every word out of his mouth is meant to divide Americans & undermine the federal virus response. https://t.co/l0069RfeL9 — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) May 13, 2020

But Biden’s trying to “bring people together” or something. *Eye roll*