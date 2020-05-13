When restaurants that have been closed to diners because of the coronavirus outbreak re-open, it will be with “social distancing” rules, but here’s a place that plans to take it to the next level:

Restaurant to seat mannequins at empty tables to make social distancing less awkwardhttps://t.co/lZwREsQvLq — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) May 13, 2020

Restaurant will use mannequins to fill seats — and enforce social distancing https://t.co/yhagBPA4Ey pic.twitter.com/2FlDuIIJJv — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2020

Well that’s one way to go about it.

Yeah, this isn't creepy AT ALL. https://t.co/lm0AZSM38D — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) May 13, 2020

You meant more awkward, right? https://t.co/OlfehIgzth — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 13, 2020

who in the entire gosh dog world would find mannequins less awkward than an empty dining room https://t.co/brFBBL6HdC — Linda (@LinNoOne) May 13, 2020

Totally less awkward guys https://t.co/fX5rDMwLzX — Wene Wenbikere (@wenbickert) May 13, 2020

Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. https://t.co/C2vHidcIDJ — Joshua Conspi-Ray-cy Theory (@joshuaray) May 13, 2020

Some of ya'll never sit in an empty bar at 2pm on a Wednesday and it shows https://t.co/50nSf2Cw9s — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) May 13, 2020

Maybe nobody thought of that.