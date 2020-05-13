Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order is in limbo at the moment, all because of the state Supreme Court’s ruling this evening:

In other words, “unconstitutional.”

So public officials can’t just use “we’re trying to keep you safe so do what we say” as an excuse to implement any edict they want? Shocker.

However, not everybody’s thrilled, including the state’s Democrat governor, Eric Holder and others:

The state Supreme Court’s ruling against “Safer at Home” orders doesn’t force people to leave their homes, but it’s apparent that many on the Left don’t trust people to do what’s in their own best interest without orders from government officials.

Tags: stay at home ordersSupreme CourtWisconsin