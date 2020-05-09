On a private call this week, former President Obama slammed the Justice Department headed by Bill Barr in the wake of criminal charges being dropped against Michael Flynn. Part of this comes with a beverage warning, and you’ll know it when you see it:

Former President Barack Obama, talking privately to ex-members of his administration, said Friday that the “rule of law is at risk” in the wake of what he called an unprecedented move by the Justice Department to drop charges against former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

Obama said “rule of law is at risk”? Yeah, we laughed too, even though the ex-president’s former DOJ “wingman” Eric Holder no doubt agrees.

The comments from Obama caught the attention of George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who dropped some serious self-awareness on the former president (not to mention Holder):

President Obama is being quoted on Flynn, saying "There is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free." It is a curious statement. First and foremost, Flynn was not charged with perjury… https://t.co/fWlSFWkp8S — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 9, 2020

Second, we now know Obama discussed charging Flynn under the Logan Act which has never been used successfully to convict anyone and is flagrantly unconstitutional. Third, this reaffirms reports that Obama was personally invested in this effort. Finally, there is precedent… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 9, 2020

There is a specific rule allowing for this motion under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 48(a). There are specific Supreme Court cases like Rinaldi v. United States addressing the standard for such dismissals…. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 9, 2020

The Justice Department has dismissed cases in the past including the Stevens case.That was requested by President Obama's own Attorney General Eric Holder for the same reason: misconduct by prosecutors. It was done before the same judge, Judge Sullivan. How is that for precedent? — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 9, 2020

Well, there it is.

