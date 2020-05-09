On a private call this week, former President Obama slammed the Justice Department headed by Bill Barr in the wake of criminal charges being dropped against Michael Flynn. Part of this comes with a beverage warning, and you’ll know it when you see it:

Former President Barack Obama, talking privately to ex-members of his administration, said Friday that the “rule of law is at risk” in the wake of what he called an unprecedented move by the Justice Department to drop charges against former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.
[…]
“And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

Obama said “rule of law is at risk”? Yeah, we laughed too, even though the ex-president’s former DOJ “wingman” Eric Holder no doubt agrees.

The comments from Obama caught the attention of George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who dropped some serious self-awareness on the former president (not to mention Holder):

Well, there it is.

#Crickets

