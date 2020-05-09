Evelyn Farkas was a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia from 2012 to 2015 during the Obama administration, and when charges later were flying that alleged Donald Trump colluded with Russia, she said this on MSNBC in 2017 (via The Federalist):

Farkas, who served in the Obama administration as the deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia from 2012 through 2015, also claimed that administration officials appointed by Trump might even destroy evidence of alleged collusion if they “found out how we knew what we knew about the Trump staff’s dealing with Russians.”

They might “try to compromise those sources and methods,” Farkas alleged in the MSNBC interview. “And we would no longer have access to that intelligence.”

“Not enough was coming out into the open and I knew there was more,” Farkas claimed.

Fast forward to recently declassified transcripts of closed House hearings, and Farkas’ story changes quite a bit:

In other words, Farkas was just telling MSNBC’s audience what they wanted to hear:

But Brit Hume pointed out that Farkas also has political ambitions:

Donald Trump Jr. was among those calling attention to the story:

Farkas replied to Trump Jr. the following self-unaware way, all without addressing the issue at hand:

The latest revelations coming from DC certainly indicate that people need to be held accountable, but those people aren’t named “Trump.”

In spite of all that’s now known, Farkas’ pinned tweet remains:

Old habits die hard.

