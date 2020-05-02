The weather in New York City is going to be quite nice this weekend, which gave Mayor Bill de Blasio another reason to remind citizens about what could get them arrested:

NYPD won’t tolerate outside gatherings, social distancing violations during nice weather this weekend: de Blasiohttps://t.co/5IhCQBC9jJ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 1, 2020

Wear a mask and stay six feet away from other people during the nice weather this weekend — or find yourself with a summons or even in handcuffs, Mayor de Blasio warned Friday. 1,000 cops will be enforcing de Blasio's “no tolerance for gatherings” policy.https://t.co/wsghC5k7oN — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 1, 2020

De Blasio also said this:

The worst mayor in the U.S.A. says nice weather is a threat to us. You can't make this stuff up. — Proud Texan (@xmethuselahx) May 2, 2020

Yep, that’s that’s the warning Comrade Mayor shared with New Yorkers:

Forecast highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday present a “danger” if cooped-up New York City residents venture outside without masks, crowd public spaces and ignore social distancing measures meant to stop coronavirus, said the mayor. “The nice weather is very much a threat to us,” de Blasio said on WNYC Friday. “There’s nothing wrong with going out and getting some exercise and getting back home,” he added. “Go out for a little bit, but don’t go out for too much. Don’t gather, don’t try and do the things we would normally do on a beautiful spring day.”

De Blasio certainly has all the bases covered now. Bad weather is because of climate change and good weather is also “very much a threat.”

https://t.co/pM7sCtdzFm This totally doesn't sound like a dictator. — Locke Wiggin #EndTheFED (@Locke_Wiggins) May 1, 2020

And to think “dictator” is a word lefties such Bill de Blasio reserve for Trump. Oh the irony!