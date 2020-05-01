As we told you earlier, Joe Biden faced his first direct questions about the Tara Reade allegations on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” this morning, and it didn’t go well for him.

When it comes to Reade though, she reportedly doesn’t even need to use all the fingers on one hand to keep track of the number of interview requests she’s gotten from an apparently incurious media:

Ms. Reade told me Wednesday that the only offers she’s had to appear on television have come from Fox Newshttps://t.co/x42PjzFSNo — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 1, 2020

Call us crazy, but we’re guessing if Reade’s accusation was about a Republican, that number would be a whole lot higher.

As @jtLOL said – No network or news outlet or interviewer wants to be the one blamed for “But her emails” of 2020 and get lectured by Nate Silver or Ezra Klein about it if Trump wins again. It’s that simple. https://t.co/hexT89qiib — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2020

That sounds about right.

Just like firefighters. — Quarantined Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) May 1, 2020

@CillizzaCNN “Let me say for the billionth time: Reporters don’t root for a side. Period.” https://t.co/pYXEa5IqDR — argyleumbrella (@argyleumbrella) May 1, 2020

That quote will never stop being hilarious.