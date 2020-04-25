Government overreach in some states has sparked some protest, and one of those places was near San Diego, California. In Encinitas, a few people showed up at a beach that had been closed and, and they were immediately dealt with by police enforcing social distancing executive orders by violating social distancing guidelines. Here’s video:

It’s gotten surreal.

Just a little dumb.

California’s progressive politicians would be given the ultimate dilemma if protesters would say they’re in the country illegally and are seeking sanctuary.

Yep, it’s come to this.

There are a lot of things that need to be addressed when this is all over — or even before.

