We already know that Stacey Abrams has endorsed herself to be the nation’s next vice president, but now she’s dropping some heavy hints for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden:
.@staceyabrams says she would have "concerns" if @JoeBiden didn't choose a woman of color as a VP on @TheView:
"Women of color, particularly black women are the strongest part of the Democratic Party, the most loyal…we need a ticket that reflects the diversity of America."
— Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) April 22, 2020
Stacey Abrams tells @TheView she thinks that Vice President Biden is “going to make a smart choice” in picking a running mate, but adds that she does have “concerns” about Biden “not picking a woman of color.” https://t.co/53N8arecl2 pic.twitter.com/KNpe5yNBx3
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 22, 2020
Hmm, what’s she trying to say?
Gee, I wonder who this self serving person has in mind? https://t.co/j211HXHTFA
— citizen uprising (@cit_uprising) April 22, 2020
"Nice campaign you have there Joe, would be terrible if something bad happened to it for "not picking a woman of color." https://t.co/EKfn1WrkKB
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 22, 2020
Abrams is just this side of wearing a “PICK ME OR ELSE” t-shirt during her interviews.
Not-so-veiled threat/warning from Stacey Abrams, to Biden.
Very skeptical that this is the way to win the veepstakes. https://t.co/UVRsRw8he5
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 22, 2020
I've never seen a whisper campaign also have stages of grief at the same time. Fascinating… https://t.co/07aSnkuv6D
— Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) April 22, 2020
Here’s an idea for Abrams:
If she's not picked, she could just proclaim herself the VP nom https://t.co/ps6RaXTOle
— Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) April 22, 2020
We’re sure the thought has crossed her mind!
She’d have to resign as governor of GA first.
— Austere Quarantined Memeist (@AustereVerbNoun) April 22, 2020
Oh yeah, we almost forgot.